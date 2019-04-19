Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 1,095,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 981,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 344.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $244,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $404,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,895 shares of company stock worth $282,244. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 474,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/editas-medicine-edit-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.