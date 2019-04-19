Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $591,106.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Eden has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00445985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.01134167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00210917 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

