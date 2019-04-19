Ecosynthetix (ECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.31

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 43448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million and a P/E ratio of -53.26.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

