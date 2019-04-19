eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 890,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 723,253 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

EBAY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ebay-inc-ebay-holdings-boosted-by-raymond-james-trust-n-a.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.