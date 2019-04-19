Easton Investments Ltd (EAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Saturday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Easton Investments stock opened at A$0.95 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. Easton Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.15 ($0.82).
Easton Investments Company Profile
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Easton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.