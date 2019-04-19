Easton Investments Ltd (EAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Saturday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Easton Investments stock opened at A$0.95 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. Easton Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.15 ($0.82).

Easton Investments Company Profile

Easton Investments Limited is a close-ended equity fund of fund. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. The fund also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Goldlink GrowthPlus Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

