Eastern Bank Has $224,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,214,000 after purchasing an additional 193,133 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.97 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

