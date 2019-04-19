Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 179,502 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,000. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1537 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

