Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,158,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 872,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,669. The company has a market cap of $462.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 1.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

