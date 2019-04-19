e.l.f. Beauty Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELF. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In related news, CFO John P. Bailey sold 39,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $367,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,794 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 502,593 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 439,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.