DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.50 ($112.21).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €88.18 ($102.53) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.