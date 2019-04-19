DXC Technology Co (DXC) Holdings Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,242 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

DXC stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

