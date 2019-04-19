Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DNKN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 506,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,316. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

