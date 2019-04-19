DSP Group (DSPG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
DSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Shares of DSPG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,005,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
