DSP Group (DSPG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of DSPG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,005,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

