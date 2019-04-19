DSP Group (DSPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSPG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

DSPG stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DSP Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

