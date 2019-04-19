Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) PT Set at C$11.50 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed an average rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

