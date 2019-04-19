Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $305,535,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,418,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,312,000 after buying an additional 1,651,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

