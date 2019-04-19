DNB Asset Management AS Takes $1.16 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

