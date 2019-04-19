DNB Asset Management AS Sells 19,974 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Iron Mountain by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $268,717.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $304,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $1,683,266. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

