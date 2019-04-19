Discover Financial Services (DFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2020 earnings estimate move north over the past 30 days. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported its top line. The loan and Payment Services transaction, dollar volume growth and card sales also look promising. The company's effective capital management impresses investors. Revenues of the company have been rising over the past few years, mainly driven by higher net interest incomes and other total income of the company. However, it has been incurring costs to compete with other credit card issuers. Escalating expenses, high provision for losses, increase in debt level are some headwinds. The company expects the expenses for 2019 to be in the band of $4.3-$4.4 billion. Total loans of the company increased 8% in 2018 and the company expects the same to grow by 6-8% in 2019.”

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

NYSE DFS opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,708.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 102,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.