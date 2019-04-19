Discover Financial Services (DFS) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,334. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

