Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1250019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.86 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,435,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 830,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

