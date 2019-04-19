Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.98 Million Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.78% of CorePoint Lodging worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG opened at $12.33 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $747.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPLG. TheStreet lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

