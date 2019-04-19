Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Zix Co. (ZIXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.46% of ZIX worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 21.89%. Research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

