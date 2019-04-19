Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $3,063.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.53 or 0.00788613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00454085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01118628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00209929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 106,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,415 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

