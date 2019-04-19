DigitalNote Trading Down 2.3% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $775,652.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.01297148 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017897 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

