Digital Rupees (DRS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Digital Rupees has a market capitalization of $32,611.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

