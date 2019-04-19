Digital Credits (DGCS) Price Up 3% This Week

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Digital Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded up 3% against the dollar. Digital Credits has a market capitalization of $2,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00435798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.01136500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00211188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digital Credits Coin Profile

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit . Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com

Buying and Selling Digital Credits

Digital Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.