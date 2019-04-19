DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $159.51 million and $1.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub and OKEx. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 11,692,586,280 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, OKEx, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Huobi, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, cfinex, Upbit, C-Patex, Crex24, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

