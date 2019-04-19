Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stake Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy fang” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

