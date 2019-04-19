Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.53 ($37.82).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.