Deutsche Bank Increases Entegris (ENTG) Price Target to $45.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of ENTG opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Sauer sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $138,678.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,949.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,148.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

