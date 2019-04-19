Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Medpace worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,502,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,858 shares of company stock worth $43,067,867 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

