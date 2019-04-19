Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Medpace worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
MEDP stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,502,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,858 shares of company stock worth $43,067,867 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
See Also: Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.