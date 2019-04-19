Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.41 Million Position in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,960 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of JCOM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.12 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 9,808 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $819,948.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 33,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,852,523.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,863 shares of company stock worth $5,742,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

