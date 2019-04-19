Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.83.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.33 and a 1-year high of C$25.20.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$63,240.37. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$30,295.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,801.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.