Desjardins Increases Manulife Financial (MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.83.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.13000018800326 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$30,295.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,801.71. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$63,240.37.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

