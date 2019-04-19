Designer Brands (DSW) versus Designer Brands (DBI) Head to Head Review

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Designer Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Designer Brands and Designer Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands 0 11 1 0 2.08 Designer Brands 0 0 0 1 4.00

Designer Brands presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Designer Brands has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Designer Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Designer Brands is more favorable than Designer Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Designer Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Designer Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Designer Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Designer Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Designer Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Designer Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Designer Brands and Designer Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands $3.18 billion 0.58 -$20.47 million $1.66 13.73 Designer Brands $3.18 billion 0.57 -$20.47 million $1.66 13.55

Designer Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Designer Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Designer Brands and Designer Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands -0.64% 14.76% 9.03% Designer Brands -0.64% 14.76% 9.03%

Dividends

Designer Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Designer Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Designer Brands pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Designer Brands pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Designer Brands Company Profile

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 515 stores in 44 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 289 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. The company offers its products under the Vince Camuto, Louise et Cie, Sole Society, CC Corso Como, Enzo Angiolini, Jessica Simpson, Lucky, and other brands. It operates vincecamuto.com and solesociety.com e-commerce sites. As of March 21, 2019, it operated a portfolio of retail stores in approximately 1,000 locations. Designer Brands Inc. is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.