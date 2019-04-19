Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $27.80 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

