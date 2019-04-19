Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 56,778 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KLA-Tencor worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $119,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.55.

KLAC opened at $124.20 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

