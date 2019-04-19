Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 8,639.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

WARNING: “Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/deprince-race-zollo-inc-cuts-stake-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.