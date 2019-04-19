Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Denbury Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNR. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

DNR stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.58.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

