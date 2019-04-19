DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $117.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $19,894.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00049845 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005035 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000303 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000284 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,163,196,969 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

