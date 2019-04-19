Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $425,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 33,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $268,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,447,221 shares of company stock worth $10,078,308. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 493,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.