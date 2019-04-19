Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 330.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/deere-company-de-shares-sold-by-rothschild-investment-corp-il.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.