Deere & Company (DE) is FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s 4th Largest Position

FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 11.0% of FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after acquiring an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.07.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

