Deborah G. Ellinger Sells 2,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Deborah G. Ellinger sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IRBT stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deborah G. Ellinger Sells 2,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/deborah-g-ellinger-sells-2000-shares-of-irobot-co-irbt-stock.html.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.