DaTa eXchange (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,983.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $22,983.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.27 or 0.11741231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024688 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,971,174 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.