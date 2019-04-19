Danone (BN) PT Set at €74.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

