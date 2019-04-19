Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after purchasing an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,289,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,452,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $790,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

