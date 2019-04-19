Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 100.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 76,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $12.70 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

