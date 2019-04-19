Dakota Wealth Management Has $254,000 Stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.23% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 343,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 149,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

